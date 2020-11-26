Local church helps feed the community during holiday season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bridge Church in Columbus held their first Thanksgiving outreach event Thursday morning, handing out free meals to those in need.

The church handed out homemade Thanksgiving meals with plenty of sides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To spread out the number of people gathered during that period of time, the church had recipients sign up for specific time slots beforehand.

They also had volunteers deliver food to Columbus residents unable to come to them.

Bishop Scott Volland said they wanted to do more with the event, like a coat giveaway, free haircuts, and free immunizations but because of the pandemic they decided to air on the side of caution.

“Thankful for those that have sacrificed. Not all are from the Bridge. Some are from the community that just wanted to come out and be a part of what we’re doing. So everybody has sacrificed part of their own time with their families. Everybody is masked up, everybody working with the food has got gloves on and masks as well so we’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe,” said Volland.

Volland said they handed out about 150 meals, and also delivered food to those on duty at the Columbus Police Department and Fire Station.