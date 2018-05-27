Local Church Youth Groups Staying Safe in Alberto

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With summer around the corner, many local youth are getting ready for summer camps and conferences.

The Fairview Baptist Church’s – Youth Emerge Ministry in Columbus left this morning to head to the Laguna Beach Christian Retreat for their annual Summer Beach Camp.

Sub-tropical Storm Alberto has caused them to move their outdoor activities indoors, but they are prepared for the worst, according to Minister of Youth Sam Taylor.

“We’ve been watching it really closely, we’ve adjusted out plans to accommodate some indoor activities. We’ve been talking with people who have been following the storm they feel like its going to be more a rain event, so we’ve talked with people on the ground at the retreat center and they have no concerns for flooding, they have facilities that are made to accommodate these types of storms, in fact much stronger storms.”

Katie Deason, a member of the Emerge Student ministry was only a little worried.

“I feel calm, the lord is going to be in control, it’s a little nervous but the pastor and youth pastor will have everything under control and planned in advance.”

Nearly one-hundred-fifty teenagers arrived at the camp located in Panama City, Florida this afternoon.

They are meeting with the East Philadelphia Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church West Point for a week of worship and fun.