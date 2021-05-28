Local cooking legend has a street named after her in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus cooking legend is getting her own street.

The coroner of 7th Avenue and 15th Street North was the site of this morning’s street dedication ceremony.

Helen Karriem has operated “Helen’s Kitchen” for decades.

The Southern soul food restaurant has been a staple in that north Columbus neighborhood.

Today, the lady behind the dishes is honored for other contributions to the community.

“I just want to thank everybody, for soon to be 34 years, for their support. It hasn’t been easy, because I did a lot of cooking by myself,” Helen Karriem, owner of Helen’s Kitchen. “I shed a lot of tears down here, but I’m thankful and would do it all over again.”

Nearly 200 family, friends, and community leaders attended today’s dedication of Helen J. Karriem Way.