Local delegate speaks about virtual Democratic National Convention

Delegates are responsible to cast the vote of who they want to see elected as the presidential nominee for their party.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)-The Democratic National Convention is meeting this week…virtually.

COVID-19 is the reason why delegates are at home this year.

State Representative Kabir Karriem is one of those delegates.

This state leader says being part of the democratic national convention over the last three days has been nothing short of empowering.

” It’s a great experience and I just thank my colleagues for electing me to represent them in the state of Mississippi,” said State Representative, Kabir Karriem.

Karriem was selected out of the first congressional district to represent Mississippi as a national delegate to the democratic convention.

He’s attended national conventions dating back to 2008 for former President Barack Obama.

Now, Karriem says, it’s his turn to be apart of that process for this year’s election.

” Everything has built up to this particular point and we’re just looking forward to a very strong ending with the convention. We’re looking forward to Joe Biden accepting the nomination. I go down in history as being a delegate that voted for and help elect the first female of color to represent a national party,”said Karriem.

Even though the convention is virtual due to Covid-19, Karriem says there’s still a strong presence of unity across the board.

” I’m participating in some of the events that they have. Even if we were in Milwaukee,we would be going to different events and meetings. They have set those things up online. They have a pre-kickoff convention rally tonight with a host of Congressmen,”said Karriem.

Leading up to the presidential election in a few months, Karriem is urging the public to get out and cast their ballots in November.

” This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime and I just can’t encourage, I can’t say it enough. We need to register to vote. Please register to vote and find out where you go vote at and get your voting plan together,”said Karriem.

Karriem represents House District 41.

The final night of the Democratic National Convention will be held tonight remotely.