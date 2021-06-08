LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are trying to figure out why a man was shot in front of a convenience store.

The shooting happened late Monday night at a store on Highway 45 South and Frontage Road.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the victim went to the front door of the store but the door was locked because the store was closed.

About that same time, gunshots came from a car in the store parking lot.

Deputies are searching for three suspects.

The car has been recovered.

Hawkins tells WCBI the victim is recovering from his wounds.

The store was also damaged by the hail of gunfire.