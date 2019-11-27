Local law enforcement warns public of rise in phone scams

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – ‘Tis the season for scammers to try new tricks to steal your money.

From gas pump skimmers to fake phone calls, they are targeting you and your pocketbook.

However, for two Sheriff’s Departments in our area, things got a little more personal.

Chief Deputy Chadd Garnett in Oktibbeha County said he knew something was off when he got a call… from himself.

He said the caller claimed to be the Chief Deputy of Oktibbeha County, and he wanted Garnett to send him money.

Now the department is sending out a warning not to engage with the scammer.

Telephone Scams– something that picks up every year around the holidays.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney said his department has been hit hard this year.

“We had one this week they were using the Chief Deputy Chad Garnett’s name that works here at the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and calling and saying that they missed jury duty and needed to send money,” said Gladney.

Gladney said the call didn’t make sense.

“Number one we don’t operate that way. We’re not going to call you and tell you that you missed jury duty and you need to send X number of dollars to us,” said Gladney.

Over in Clay County, Sheriff Eddie Scott is addressing a similar issue.

His department took to Facebook recently to warn the public of fake callers using the department’s phone number to threaten people with an arrest warrant.

“They’re preying on people’s fears, you know, the good hard-working people, you know, they don’t want to go to jail. They want to do the right thing, and when they get a phone call like this, it kind of shakes a little bit,” said Scott.

Scott said no legitimate organization will ask for personal information over the phone.

“Never, ever will we ask you for money on the phone. Never will we ask you to send us money. So that should be a key right there for somebody that something is not right,” said Scott.

If you happen to fall for one of these scams, there may not be much you can do about it.

“Once you send that money in, and you find out that you have been scammed, the probability is getting back is is pretty close to zero,” said Scott.

Both Sheriffs said not to engage with any odd or questionable phone calls involving your personal information or money.

“It’s a scam. Hangup on them. Don’t call them back. Don’t give them any information. Don’t give them the bank account numbers and things like that,” said Gladney.

“Please notify us and let us know. We work very closely with the FBI surrounding agencies, our state agencies, and we do our best to track these people down or recoup some of that money,” said Scott.

According to a recent report by AARP, more than half of mobile phone calls this year have been scam calls.