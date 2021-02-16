Local pharmacy owner stays open to help his clients

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Even during the winter storm, refilling a prescription is one concern folks won’t have to worry about.

Chris’s Pharmacy in Columbus is keeping its doors open to assist patients.

- Advertisement -

Due to inclement weather, the owner Chris Bonner, reserved a nearby hotel to travel safely to his store and deliver medication to his customers.

As of right now, he is operating the pharmacy five to six hours per day, filling needed orders.

Bonner says this is one way to still help patients in case of a medical emergency.

” I’m here for them. And I want them to know that I’m here for them. a lot of my patients have my cell phone number and if they need anything you’re free to call me and I’ll be here for them,” said Bonner. “Just trying to get the word out in case there’s an emergency in somebody needed some type of medicine that I would be here. ”

Chris’ Pharmacy will be open on Wednesday.

Updated business hours will be posted on their Facebook page.