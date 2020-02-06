Local promoters and venue staff discuss putting on a safe, entertaining events

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday night, hip-hop star Blac Youngsta was set to perform his smash hits at the Trotter Convention Center.

It was expected to be a sold-out show. A big crowd meant big expectations and big planning.

Promoters wanted everyone to have a good time and stay safe.

The streets outside the Trotter were busy, and things were busy inside too, getting ready for the show.

Before the show kicked off, promoter Delorean Dancer, who is from Columbus, and Rogin Boomer worked hand-in-hand to make sure this event went as smoothly and safely as possible.

“This the perfect venue for it,” said Dancer, who is the CEO of Tight Empire.

It was a long and stressful few months for Dancer. But the time had finally come.

Hip hop star Blac Youngsta had come to town and was expected to draw a large crowd.

Putting on a good show for the fans may be the main thing on the mind of the performer, but for the city, safety was the top priority.

“They’ve been well with the communication. They basically. They gave me basic guidelines that I need to follow as far as the venue, as far as what the city expects from this event. To keep everybody safe and make sure everybody goes home happy and have a good night,” said Dancer.

Rogena Bonner, director of the Trotter Convention Center, said not only does the Columbus Police Department patrol these events, but she also told the promoters to bring their own security too.

“So in turn that makes it double security. They have their security and the city of Columbus, of course, have our own police there,” said Bonner.

Communication from the moment a promoter pitched an idea to the end of the event – also helped build successful events.

“We do sit down in my office. And we talk about you know the rules and guidelines of the city of Columbus. All of those rules are in the rental agreement so they would know before signing the agreement. What is expected of them,” explained Bonner.

At the end of the day, Dancer hoped he could deliver something special to his hometown.

“What it is, is trying to do something to give back to the community. Try to give what people can come and enjoy themselves and have a good time. Seeing people they don’t normally see everyday,” said Dancer.

Bonner also said the Trotter is a good venue to host family parties, weddings and much more.