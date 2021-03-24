Local restaurant and delivery service showing love to frontline workers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A local restaurant and delivery service are showing their appreciation to frontline workers.

1883 Smokehouse and Waitr Food Delivery served a barbeque lunch to employees at North Mississippi Medical Center today.

The two businesses wanted to let doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers know their hard work and sacrifices are not going unnoticed.

The workers say it’s motivating to know so many in the community are supporting them.

“The community support throughout this year has been amazing. It’s been a difficult year, but having the support of our community and different businesses and individuals bringing food just reminds us that we are being prayed for,” said Mike Dodson, Nursing Supervisor.

“Through our partnerships with the restaurants, we are aiding in the battle against COVID-19 by offering contact-free delivery services,” said Vanessa Walker, Market Coordinator, Waitr. “Our drivers are equipped with masks and we encourage the drivers to use hand sanitizer before and after every contact.”

Both 1883 Smokehouse and Waitr Food delivery recently opened in West Point.

