Local Restaurant Shows Appreciation To First Responders By Making Free Meals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-There was plenty of good food and good music in downtown Starkville on Thursday, and it was all to show appreciation to the men and women working on the frontlines to keep us safe.

Starkville Café served free lunch for all Starkville and Oktibbhea County first responders.

Owner John Peeples this is their way of thanking them for all of their hard work.

“These men and women do a phenomenal job all year round, in or out of the pandemic and COVID-19, these people just do a phenomenal job and we just wanted to express thanks to them from Main Street and just buy everybody a fish lunch,” said Peeples. “Who doesn’t like a good catfish lunch.”

Clark Beverage Group also helped with the free lunch by giving away free drinks to the responders.