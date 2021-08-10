Local restaurants are eager to get employees on their team

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s not a surprise at this point that some restaurants don’t have enough workers. Some places have closed to hire and train people while others have limited their hours. The Eat With Us group oversees 5 restaurant chains and has seen that issue at several of their locations statewide.

The restaurant group said working with them is a good career move; finding and keeping the right person could take time, but the Eat With Us Group said they’re doing their best to showcase the job and the benefits.

“Just trying to find people to follow through with interviews and everything like that but you know I know we can get through it eventually, but just trying to keep our heads up and not letting COVID win sort of speak,” said the HR director for the group Ashley Wilson.

A good work environment can be a big part of keeping staff, but money is what makes the world go round.

“We’re paying more than we did 2-3 years ago. We do 60-day reviews so whereas we may not have your exact starting wage right then we’re going to give you a review and raise in 60 days and potentially get you to the wage that you were more comfortable at before,” said Wilson.

Whether it’s Sweet Peppers Deli, The Grill, Bulldog Burgers, or Harvey’s the group welcomes anyone to join their team and say that employment opportunities don’t just have to stop at part-time.

“70% of our corporate and salary staff started off as hourly team members.. so someone can start out as an hourly employee work their way up fairly quickly and definitely turn this into a career lifelong with great benefits and great rewards and everything,” said Bulldog Burger general manager Max Schoolar.

Open job fairs are one way to get people in the door and that’s what the group will be providing for the community throughout the week of August 9, 2021.

“We’re doing one at the grill in Columbus on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and we’re doing one at Bulldog Burger in Tupelo on Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., but just because we’re not doing a job fair you can always look or jobs with us at eatwithus.com”

If anyone is interested in working at one of the locations. Reach out to the Eat With Us Group. People with more experience will get paid more, but if you’re just starting there are competitive pay opportunities to be taken advantage of.