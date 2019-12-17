Local School District Awards Employees With Thousands Of Dollars In Incentives

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Municipal School District is thanking it’s employees in a major way for their academic success.

On Tuesday, the district celebrated its achievements in the classroom during the 2018-2019.

- Advertisement -

District leaders awarded just over $181,000 to personnel at two schools in the district.

Staff and faculty at Columbus High School were rewarded for improving from a C to a B school.

“It feels great,” said Craig Chapman, principal at CHS. “To see the hard work being paid off, our teachers in the classroom doing everything they can to help our students, knowing our students are performing well, seeing hard work from the teachers and the students, this is a reflection of it.”

Stokes Beard Elementary School was also recognized for moving from a F to a B.

“It’s a success,” said Kimberly Gardner, former principal at Stokes Beard Elementary School, current principal at Columbus Middle School. “I’m so honored that our district took the time and the efforts to pour their resources to celebrate with the teachers their hard work, so just the success and feeling this warm reception tonight makes the job worthwhile.”

This is the pay-off for the Columbus Municipal School District Teacher Incentive Payment Plan, or CMSD TIPP.

TIPP rewards schools that improve their letter grade from the previous school year.

“Not only does it include teachers and teacher assistants, but all staff throughout the school campus that happens to move their schools up,” said Jason Spears, school board president. “This school year, the incentive will kick in with maintenance. Schools that had a B for this year, if they maintain that B, will still get payouts next year. Those schools that come from different levels up to C, B, and A, will get their own incentives next December.”

“Sometimes education can be a thankless field and incentives and being celebrated, especially monetarily, is a great way to tell people that you appreciate them and you value the work that they do,” said Dr. Cherie Labat, CMSD Superintendent

Although it’s the schools receiving the attention, teachers and administrators said none of the success would be possible if it wasn’t for the hard work of the students.

“Those are the winners, they are the winners for this,” Chapman expressed. “They are the ones that are performing, so we really want to do some things to celebrate them and their hard work. Without them performing in the classroom, none of this would be possible.”

The Columbus Municipal School District Teacher Incentive Pay Plan (CMSD TIPP) was first created in 2018.