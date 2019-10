WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary accident on Highway 45 Alternate brought traffic in one lane to a standstill near West Point.

A log truck and a pick up were both damaged in the crash.

- Advertisement -

It appears the log truck flipped over in the median losing the materials loaded up on the truck.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes.

No word of any injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.