Logan’s Roadhouse closes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re looking for peanuts and rolls at your next meal, there’s one less choice in Columbus.

A sign on Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant told customers that the eatery was closed.

Online reports showed that the chain recently closed eateries in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Logan’s Roadhouse filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

The company’s website no longer listed a Columbus location.

This restaurant was part of a development of hotels and a bank on the busy 18th Avenue North corridor in Columbus.