Longtime Columbus police officer resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another longtime officer with the Columbus police department is resigning.

Rhonda Sanders has confirmed to WCBI that she submitted her resignation Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

She will take some time during the month of December to care for her father. Her last official day with the department will be December 15.

Sanders, who has been with CPD for 23 years, says she has accepted a new opportunity starting in January.

Her resignation comes on the heels of Captain Ric Higgins who turned in his notice last Tuesday.

Higgins was the commander of the patrol division at CPD.