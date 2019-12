GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Golden Triangle economic developer was honored on the eve of her retirement.

Friday morning, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to honor Brenda Lathan.

- Advertisement -

She was the Golden Triangle Development LINK’s senior vice president of economic development.

County leaders wanted to thank Lathan for her years of work and service.

She has been with the LINK for 21 years and will retire January 1.