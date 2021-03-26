CALHOUN CITY, MISS. (WCBI) – Calhoun City will soon be on the lookout for a new city clerk.

City Clerk Raenell Moore submitted her resignation Monday evening, during a special called meeting.

- Advertisement -

Moore has worked in county government in Calhoun County for nearly forty years. Moore says her resignation during Monday’s meeting is a requirement for filing for retirement. She says that process began in February and requires the Board to be able to hire her replacement. Her notice of intent to retire was given to the Board at the beginning of March.

The mayor also plans to resign because she is moving out of town. Both resignations of the mayor and city clerk are unrelated to the recent suspension, without pay, of Police Chief LaTana Williams, who has been charged with embezzlement.