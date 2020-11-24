Longtime Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland dies at 88

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Longtime Lee County Justice Court Judge has died.
Sadie Holland was the first and only female mayor of Nettleton and the mother of former state Representative Steve Holland.
Holland died at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Holland was 88-years-old.
Sources close to WCBI say she was undergoing heart surgery Monday when she had a heart attack.
Doctors finished the surgery, but Holland had another heart attack and a stroke later that same day.
Holland served the public for more than 50 years.
She retired as the Lee County Justice Court Judge in November of 2019.