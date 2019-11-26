Locally owned grocery stores sees big business Thanksgiving week

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is a few days away and many people are making those shopping lists and hitting the grocery stores.

As Janet and Dr. Steve Coker were going up and down each aisle at Grocer’s Pride,

Kirbi Dendy was busy helping longtime customer Joan Parks shop for her Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m shopping for dessert items and appetizers and things like that,” said Parks.

Business is usually steady at Grocer’s Pride, but things do pick up as Thanksgiving draws closer.

More than 100 people work for Grocer’s Pride, and all of them will be busy through Christmas.

“It’s a big week for us, we start preparing for Thanksgiving, all year round, really. Right now we are all hands on deck,” said Dendy.

The store’s deli cooks turkeys, hams, or complete dinners for customers. There’s also fresh and frozen turkeys, turkey breast, and prime rib.

Dendy has important advice for those cooking their Thanksgiving dinner.

“Get your recipes out you probably only use once or twice a year, and make your list from them. Then, don’t forget your cream of, cream of, cream of cooking soups, cranberry sauce and you always need extra ice,” said Dendy.

Grocer’s Pride has been owned by the same family since it opened more than 30 years ago.

That’s why Thanksgiving customers are customers all year round.

“They call you by name when you come in the door, every time you turn a corner they say, are you finding what you need, and that’s very refreshing,” said Dr. Coker.

If customers forget something, or have trouble with their turkey, the store is open Thanksgiving Day.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner this year is $48.91, virtually unchanged from last year.