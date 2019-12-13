Longtime MSMS Educator Retires After More Than Forty Years Of Teaching

COLUMBUS, MS. (WCBI)- After 45 years in front of a classroom, an instructor at Mississippi School For Mathematics and Science is closing her grade book for good.

Emma Richardson was one of the original 12 faculty members when MSMS opened in 1987.

During her reception on Friday, students, faculty members, and alumni spoke about the impact Richardson has had on them and the school.

The longtime educator said it was her love for literature and dedication to her students that kept her going all these years.

“It’s the best teaching job a person could ever have,” said Richardson. “It’s the best place to be an English teacher. Our students are motivated, they’re bright, they’re well prepared, they do their homework, and they’re engaging, they’re interested, they ask questions, it’s just been a wonderful and rewarding experience all of these 31 and a half years.”

A few of the original MSMS instructors were also on hand for Friday’s celebration.

Before coming to MSMS, Richardson taught in North Carolina.