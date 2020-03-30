Looking beyond COVID-19

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to go up.

But at the same time, people are also getting better, bringing some light to a dark situation.

Tracking those recovery numbers from Thursday — roughly 117,000 people have recovered, according to John Hopkins Corona Virus Resource Center.

As of Monday afternoon, that number has soared to 160,000.

James Woodard, a doctor at Allegro Family Clinic in Columbus, said here in Mississippi, there are people recovering from the virus.

“The cases that we’ve had that were positive here in our clinic didn’t require hospitalization, that I’m aware of,” said Woodard. “And I think those folks are on the road to recovery so not everyone who contracts the virus is going to wind up in the hospital.”

People recovering from this pandemic does give people hope that this will soon go away.

Woodard said in order to keep those recovery cases increasing, we must continue to follow all guidelines provided by state and federal leaders.

“The main thing is to continue to use common sense. I mean keep doing what we’re doing — social isolating, don’t get out in crowds, try to stay home a little more, make sure that you wash your hands a lot, it’s okay to wear a mask and gloves to the grocery store,” said Woodard.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, there is a total of 847 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

And as more test results continue to come in, the number may increase.

If you’re wondering how to avoid contracting the disease, Woodard had some suggestions.

“It’s not going to blow into the window you’re only gonna catch this from someone else you touch something that they have cough or sneeze on or they have coughed or sneezed in close proximity to you and then you inhale the drops that’s how you gonna get it,” said Woodard.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Mississippi, click here.