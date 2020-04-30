Loss of tax credit means no health insurance for some in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some North Mississippi residents have found they cannot afford health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act.

A local insurance agent said her clients have lost tax credits to cover the premiums, and getting help and answers from those in charge has been a struggle.

As owner of “G Force Insurance Team” Jimmie McKee helped people get health insurance.

Many of her clients get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, also known as the marketplace.

Tax credits were available based on a person’s income and household size, to help pay the premiums.

But McKee said many of her clients have recently lost their tax credits, and cannot afford the insurance premiums.

“I have three people that need health insurance, one is diabetic, another is taking chemo, a cancer patient,” McKee said.

McKee said her clients submitted required paperwork to “Health Sherpa”, a company that connects people to health coverage through the ACA. But many times, the paperwork never made it through.

Toni Johnson, the office manager at G Force Insurance Team, knew firsthand the frustration of trying to submit documents to enroll in ACA.

“They wanted me to upload my daughter’s birth certificate so I could prove she was a natural citizen, I ended up having to upload her birth certificate five times, don’t know why, but the paperwork was not getting to where it needed to be,” Johnson said.

Johnson and McKee said getting answers from Health Sherpa, or the ACA’s website, has been increasingly frustrating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t believe the the government has thought about everything else, they didn’t think to stop cutting off people’s subsidies to pay for their premium,” McKee said.

We reached out to the Mississippi Insurance Department to see if they could offer any guidance, or help for those who have lost their ability to pay their premiums. A spokesperson is reviewing our questions and promised to get back with us.

G Force Insurance Team will soon start regular Facebook live chats to talk with those who have lost their tax credits for health insurance.