LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of pointing a weapon at an officer.

Teangelo Stribbling is charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Officers say they tried to stop Stribbling on Warner Avenue when he reportedly ran.

About two blocks away, Stribbling is accused of pointing the weapon at the officer before being tased.

Stribbling lost control of his weapon and was arrested.

His bond is set at 50,000 dollars.