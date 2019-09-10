A Louisville Man Accused Of Drug Activity With Juveniles Appears In Court

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A man police believe may be involved in drug activity with juveniles appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Last month, 27-year-old Reginald Moore was arrested and charged with transfer of a controlled substance.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors accused Moore of giving marijuana to a 13-year-old.

Louisville Municipal Court Judge David Wilson found there was enough evidence for probable cause.

Moore’s case will now go before a grand jury.

His bond is set at $10,000.