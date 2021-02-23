Louisville police believe drug deal gone bad led to a shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police believe a drug deal gone bad led to a shooting.
Investigators believe 22-year-old Lejordin Henley shot at a group of juveniles during the shooting.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Hemlock and Mississippi Avenue back on February 10th.
Henley was taken into custody yesterday during a traffic stop.
Now he’s charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of felony possession of a schedule one substance.
Henley remains in the Winston County jail.