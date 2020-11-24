Louisville police continue to search for killer of Jarvis Eichelberger

LOUISVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Louisville police continue searching for a killer.

The body of 32-year-old Jarvis Eichelberger was found by two hunters last Thursday.

Investigators taped off the wooded area just off Baremore Street to look for evidence.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness says it appears Eichelberger had a single gunshot to the back of his head and other suspicious markings on his body.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

If you have any information about the case call Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.