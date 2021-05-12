Louisville police continue to search for missing truck

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police are trying to track down a truck they believe is connected to a recent shooting.
Investigators say the 16-year-old victim in the shooting identified the truck. The other image is an example of the truck.
The shooting happened Sunday at the intersection of Cagle Street and Railroad Avenue.
Police Chief Sean Holdiness says the victim had wounds from a shotgun to his arm and thigh.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the driver of the truck should call Winston County Crimestoppers. Police are offering a cash reward.