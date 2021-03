By

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police make an arrest after a stabbing at an apartment complex.

32-year-old Crandell Triplett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the victim had multiple stab wounds.

The incident happened at West Side Apartments on Mill Street.

Triplett was arrested at the scene.

His bond was set at ten thousand dollars.