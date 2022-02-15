Louisville police make another arrest in November shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police make another arrest in connection with a shooting this past November.

20-year-old Christon Triplett is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators tell WCBI that a group of men in multiple vehicle shot at Triplett in a store parking lot at Spring and Main Streets back on November 9th.

Triplett was sitting in a vehicle when the shooting started.

Police believe Triplett shot back at the group of men.

One of the bullets allegedly struck the vehicle of an innocent bystander. There were two people inside of that car.

That’s why Triplett is charged with two counts.

Shortly after the shooting Louisville police arrested three other people. You can see their names on the screen.

Officers say there is one remaining suspect that has not been arrested. They have not released their identity.