Lousiville high school student gets a surprise visit

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another local soldier showed up on campus to surprise his daughters Monday in Louisville.

Video showed the moment 10th grader Shaelyn Washington saw her father after more than a year.

Staff Sergeant Douglas Washington had been deployed in Kuwait. He is an electromagnetic spectrum manager in the U.S. Army.

Before showing up at Louisville High School to surprise Shaelyn, Sgt. Washington went to Eiland Middle School to shock his younger daughter.

Both girls were happy to have their dad home.