Lower humidity midweek, still watching the Gulf

SUMMARY: A much needed break in the rainy weather is here! We’ll enjoy some warm/hot but relatively less humid days through the middle of the week. Our evenings and early mornings will be great for any outdoor activities. A tropical system may organize in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. While we still have many days to watch it, some data suggest that it could be another rain producer for the region this weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels will gradually lower during the day and things should be much more comfortable by the evening. Winds N 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Quiet and cooler. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: All eyes will be on whatever can organize in the Gulf of Mexico. Any system has the potential to produce flooding and even some tornadoes. Effects in our viewing area will be dependent on the exact track of the center of circulation. Until that develops we just will have to wait and see about specific details. One thing is certain: we don’t need any big rains for a while!

