Lowes in Columbus shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus leaders shutdown Lowe’s after an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.

Customers found out about the closure as the walked up to the door.

Two Columbus police cars were also in the parking lot.

Mayor Robert Smith shut down the store Wednesday night after confirming an employee tested positive on Tuesday.

After meeting with Lowe’s corporate offices, Smith says the store has agreed to clean the building according to CDC guidelines.

The store is scheduled to reopen Friday morning at 6 AM.

We’re reached out to Lowe’s for comment and are awaiting a response.