Lowndes Co. deputies investigate two attempted armed robberies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating two attempted armed robberies by the same person that happened overnight.

A clerk at State Line Fuel Center on Highway 182, in New Hope, was injured during a scuffle with an armed robber.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the gunman came into the store demanding money at about 2:30 a.m. The clerk hit the panic alarm and the two men fought.

The clerk was hit multiple times with a gun and taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the robber left the store without any money.

Hawkins says this bandit is crisscrossing the county and putting lives in danger.

“These suspects are probably the most dangerous suspects that we deal with because they are unpredictable. They are desperate and looking for money. Most of the suspects that commit these types of crimes are trying to support a drug habit, and they’re seeking easy money,” said Hawkins.

The second attempted armed robbery investigation is at the Dollar General in Artesia.

At about 10:30 Sunday night, Hawkins said the victim was waiting in the parking lot for his girlfriend to get off work when someone tapped on his window with a pistol.

The gunman forced the victim to the door of the store, which was closed, to try and lure someone to open it.

After a few minutes, the victim ran back to his vehicle to try and escape.

The gunman left the area. No money was taken.

