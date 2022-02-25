Lowndes Co. deputies investigating accidental shooting involving children

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating an accidental shooting involving two children.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened on Charlie Smith Road Road last night.

Investigators believe an eight-year-old shot a ten-year-old child, accidentally, with a .22 caliber rifle.

Deputies were called by the hospital after the wounded child arrived by a private vehicle.

He was taken to a Jackson hospital with a wound to the shoulder.

The incident remains under investigation.