Lowndes Co. deputies investigating accidental shooting involving children
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating an accidental shooting involving two children.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened on Charlie Smith Road Road last night.
Investigators believe an eight-year-old shot a ten-year-old child, accidentally, with a .22 caliber rifle.
Deputies were called by the hospital after the wounded child arrived by a private vehicle.
He was taken to a Jackson hospital with a wound to the shoulder.
The incident remains under investigation.