Lowndes Co. deputies searching for man considered armed and dangerous

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for help finding a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

37-year-old Joseph Fenton is wanted for a possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called to William Roberts Road this past November about gunshots in the area.

In a press release, Hawkins says witnesses say Fenton walking in the area with a gun.

A short-time later a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.

Hawkins says Fenton has 23 prior felony arrests, including aggravated assault.

If you know where Fenton is tonight call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3-Tips app to always remain anonymous.

The sheriff tells WCBI more charges are possible against Fenton.