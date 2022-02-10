Lowndes Co. shooting victim continues to recover, deputies search for gunman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County shooting victim continues to recover, while deputies look for the gunman.

The shooting happened on Sugar Hill Street in Crawford on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the original call was about some teens fighting at a gathering.

While the deputies were on the way, they learned there was a gunshot victim.

Hawkins believes the victim was an innocent bystander to the shooting and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators continue to look for witnesses.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.