Lowndes Co. Supervisors hear a progress report from the Horne Group

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders are moving ahead on spending plans for the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Supervisors hear a progress report from the Horne Group today.

The Board contracted with the firm to help the county determine what projects will qualify for ARPA funding and how best to get those projects done.

Supervisors will be assembling individual lists, which they will take to the County Administrator, who will submit them to the Horne Group.

Horne will determine which ones are eligible. That list will be presented to the Board, which will decide which ones go forward and in what order.

“There is a time restriction on that. We have to have those earmarked by 2024 and spent by 2026. So, they reiterated, time is of the essence, especially if you’re trying to find contractors to do the work and the primer procedures, and all that; it’s going to take some time,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President.

Supervisors are expecting to have the list of projects available, and start ranking them at the next scheduled meeting on February 15th