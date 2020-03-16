Lowndes County, City of Columbus declare local state of emergency

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County declared a local state of emergency.

Elected officials met with state department of health, first responders, and emergency management Monday afternoon.

Lowndes County’s pandemic plan is in place.

Health officials stress setting up an appointment to be tested. Those tests are sent off for confirmation.

The tax assessors office is asking residents to conduct business by mail or its drive-thru window.

First responders will soon be implementing a plan for answering calls to determine if a patient might be infected before arriving on scene