LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make two arrests in a drive-by shooting.

27-year-old Tony Jennings and 29-year-old Darecia Shinn are both charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened on Sand Road last week.

Investigators believe Shinn and the victim got into an argument over money and that sparked the gunfire.

Hawkins tells WCBI eight bullets struck the house.

No one was injured in the shooting.