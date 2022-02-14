Lowndes County deputies investigating weekend drive by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the shooting happened on Steens-Vernon Road on Saturday night.

He believes at least seven rounds hit the home.

Hawkins did not specifically address where the shooting happened.

No one was injured.

Deputies are still looking for the gunman.

If you have any information about the shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 Tips app.