Lowndes County deputies make second arrest in burglary case
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made a second arrest in connection with a Valentine’s Day burglary.
This morning deputies caught up with Travis Logan Blanton.
Blanton and Michael Shawn McDill were wanted in connection with a February break-in at P&R Scrap Metal in Lowndes County.
Blanton was charged with burglary of a commercial building.
McDill was arrested Tuesday night, not long after a news story featuring the crime aired here on WCBI.
Bond has not been set for Blanton.
Both men are in the Lowndes County Jail.