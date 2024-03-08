Lowndes County deputies make second arrest in burglary case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made a second arrest in connection with a Valentine’s Day burglary.

This morning deputies caught up with Travis Logan Blanton.

Blanton and Michael Shawn McDill were wanted in connection with a February break-in at P&R Scrap Metal in Lowndes County.

Blanton was charged with burglary of a commercial building.

McDill was arrested Tuesday night, not long after a news story featuring the crime aired here on WCBI.

Bond has not been set for Blanton.

Both men are in the Lowndes County Jail.

