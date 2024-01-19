Lowndes County deputies search for knife-wielding car thief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies were looking for a knife-wielding car thief.

The armed robbery happened in the Dollar General parking lot on South Frontage Road on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the man approached a woman as she was getting out of her car.

The victim was held at knifepoint and her keys taken.

Investigators said the robber then drove away in her 2020 Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle was found later crashed out on Old West Point Road.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

