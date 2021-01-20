Lowndes County deputies search for suspect in shooting case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is arrested and another is wanted in connection to a shooting in Lowndes County on January 12.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says 20-year-old Christopher Tyler Carter has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that left one person injured near Spurline Road and Ridge Road close to the railroad tracks.

The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies are now looking for a second suspect in the case, 24-year-old Kennedy Chandler Jr.

The department is looking to charge Chandler with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you know where Kennedy Chandler Jr. is, or if you have any information on the case, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

You can also report the information on the P3 app on any smartphone device.