Lowndes County deputy honored for life saving actions

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County deputy is honored for his life-saving actions.

Patrolman Cameron Hickey saved a young lady’s life last month in southern Lowndes County.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Hickey performed CPR until an ambulance could arrive.

It’s believed the 17-year-old overdosed before she was found.

Hawkins says these types of life-saving actions are becoming more common and more important for his deputies to recognize.

“Here in Lowndes County, here recently, we have seen a number of overdose cases in our county, which concerns us greatly. And having a deputy, like deputy Hickey, that can identify the situation and understand what’s going on with these individuals when he arrives on scene makes all the difference in the world. I’m proud to have him on staff,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors presented Hickey with a proclamation honoring his effort to save the teenager.