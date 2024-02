Lowndes County Grand Jury indicts man for sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – 46-year-old Nathaniel Hayden was charged with sexual battery.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment.

Prosecutors alleged Hayden sexually assaulted a six-year-old in July 2022.

No other details about the case have been released and no court date has been set.

