Lowndes County high-speed chase ends in crash, one arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A high-speed chase in Lowndes County ended in a three-car collision and left one person injured.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. after a vehicle with no tag failed to stop for deputies.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING unit initiated the pursuit after the vehicle was spotted near 18th Avenue and Military Road.

The chase ended at the intersection of Military Road and the on-ramp to Highway 82 when the person in pursuit collided head-on with another vehicle and then struck a second vehicle before coming to a rest.

The driver then ran from the crash site to the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites where they ran up to the third floor before the person was apprehended by deputies.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Wilson of Columbus.

When deputies searched Wilson’s vehicle, they found illegal drugs.

Wilson faces charges including no tag, felony fleeing, and felony possession of controlled substances for THC edibles.

As a result of the accident, Wilson complained of a shoulder injury and was taken to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle where he was treated and released.

Wilson is currently in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance.

