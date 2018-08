LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County family is without a home after a fire late Monday evening.

It happened Pearrow Road just after 5 p.m.

Lowndes County District One Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze.

Luckily no one was injured, but the family says they did lose their two dogs in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.