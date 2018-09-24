Lowndes County Investigators Are Searching for Robbery Suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The search is on for a man accused of robbing a convenient store in the eastern part of Lowndes County.

It was around 9 o’clock Monday night when deputies were called to to the Sansing convenient store just off of Highway 50 East and Tabernacle Road.

According to Sheriff Mike Arledge, investigators are calling this a “strong armed robbery” since no weapons were involved.

Arledge said a tall African-American male is accused of using physical force to demand an undisclosed amount money.

The suspect got away with the cash.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.