Lowndes County legislators want to improve two roads in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Lowndes County legislators are asking the state help with two road improvement projects in Columbus.

House Bill 428 would allow the state to issue one point nine million dollars in bonds.

One million would be used to improve or widen Bluecutt Road.

The remaining cash would be used for work on 5th Street.

Representatives Lynn Wright, Kabir Karriem, and Dana McLean helped introduce the legislation.

It has been assigned a committee but has not been voted on by that committee.