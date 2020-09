LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is charged with a child sex crime.

30-year-old Randy Watkins is facing a molesting charge.

Deputies say the investigation started in late July.

Watkins was arrested late last week.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the alleged

Investigators say the child is under the age of 12.

Watkins is a registered sex offender after a May 2009 conviction.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail on a hold by the department of corrections.